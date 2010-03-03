The Republican National Committee drew up a memo advising its top-fundraisers how to appeal to potential donors. Unfortunately for them, one member left a copy laying around a bar where a Democratic found it and leaked it to Politico.

Apparently, the party is under no illusions about what motivates its base:

The small donors who are the targets of direct marketing are described under the heading “Visceral Giving.” Their motivations are listed as “fear;” “Extreme negative feelings toward existing Administration;” and “Reactionary.”

Major donors, by contrast, are treated in a column headed “Calculated Giving.”

Their motivations include: “Peer to Peer Pressure”; “access”; and “Ego-Driven.”

So, let's see, you've got your paranoids, your reactionaries, your corrupt greedheads, your spineless cowards, and your all-around arrogant jerks. What, no category for "racists," "repressed self-hating gays," "the terminally heartless" and "philandering televangelists"? I thought they were going to hit every single Republican stereotype.