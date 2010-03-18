It is useful to be disabused of the notion of Germany’s eternal specialness, but what was Winder himself looking for? I have read his book and I still don’t know. Upset that so much German energy has been wasted on false and murderous dreams of superiority, he lashes out like a surly teenager, perhaps imagining that his anger will atone for genocidal sins. As he travels around Germany, his displeasure at its failings becomes so overwhelming that it simply crosses over into the comical. King Ludwig is a “puerile loony.” The Victory Column in Berlin is “ugly and unengaging.” Berlin Cathedral is “appalling.” A market in Darmstadt serves “really awful cider.” The Duchy of Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach is “[a]nother pointless German state.” Bruno Schmitz is “the world’s worst architect.” The castle of Neuschwanstein is “a desperate failure.” Meissen porcelain is “consistently awful.” The Bavarian Army Museum is “a mass of things so dull that I can now recall none of them.” The city of Mainz is “glum, utilitarian.” Und so weiter.

Winder certainly doesn’t spend much time on the sunny side of the street. His wrath finally feels not so much critical as trivial. He is not outraged so much as annoyed; and annoyance is a small emotion, especially inappropriate to a big subject. And much of the historical account that he provides has Winder merely going through the motions of describing the comings and goings of minor dukes and princes. He doesn’t care, and neither do we. The writing sometimes feels intentionally uninformative, as when he describes Germany in the Roman era as a “chaos of forests, tribes and general freakishness” or contends that “[i]t took only a superficial interest in history to notice that at regular intervals France appeared to go crazy and attack everyone.” Superficial, indeed.

It seems that Winder really wanted to begin his book in the middle of the nineteenth century, just as the idea of a single Germany was taking hold. Nearly three hundred pages into his ploddings through a procession of municipal museums and dreary castles, Winder finally asks a provocative question: “If there was to be a united Germany rather than lots of smaller countries some of which happened to have German speakers in them, then how was that Germany to be defined?” He plausibly argues that in the wake of Napoleon’s demise and the waning of French influence across the continent, Prussia was “the country best poised to take advantage of German nationalism,” uniting its many smaller states under a militaristic vision that would last more or less until Allied flags flew above ravaged Berlin in 1945.

But in the final decades of the nineteenth century, the nascent German nation burned with possibility. Some will surely have qualms about Winder’s claim that “it was simply not problematic to be both Jewish and German,” but he makes a convincing argument. His objection that marzipan—just one of the many cultural products now being exported beyond German borders—“has some of the untouchable qualities of cat faeces” might also trouble some readers, though probably on a smaller scale. He also unearths fascinating instances of Germany spreading the inevitable tentacles of empire, such as a settlement of Westphalians in Jamaica that “still does a traditional German pork roast even though two hundred and fifty years of intermarriage have made it black.”

Winder is correct—if not entirely original—in his assessment that the blame for World War I cannot be fully placed at Germany’s doorstep, and that the network of alliances that unraveled with Franz Ferdinand’s assassination is really at fault. And yet the conflict unleashed the country’s darkest impulses, as war often does. In one of his more astute passages, Winder writes that under Kaiser Wilhelm II—a Prussian, of course—“Germany’s previously admired philosophers became the prophets of zombie unthink … its beautiful language the gargled jackboot voice of a parade-ground culture.” In other words, Germany became the gross caricature of itself that neither the gleaming towers of Frankfurt nor the generous reparations to Holocaust survivors have effaced.