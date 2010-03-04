Since the House Democrats are the people who hold decision making power over the future of health care reform, Republicans who want to defeat health care reform have tailored their arguments to appeal to those Democrats. Mostly this has consisted of Republicans advising Democrats that letting health care reform die, and thus having failure being the defining memory of this Congress, is their best path to success in the November elections.

Lately, a new line of obviously sincere advice is emerging: Republicans are urging Democrats in the House not to trust Democrats in the Senate:

Gregg, the ranking member of the Senate Budget Committee, suggested that President Barack Obama may back off making changes to the Senate bill through the reconciliation process, which the White House and the Senate have said they would use to make changes to the Senate bill in order to placate House members.



"They're using reconciliation to pass the great big bill," Gregg said during an appearance on CNBC. "Once they pass the great big bill, I wouldn't be surprised if the White House didn't care if reconciliation passed. I mean, why would they?"

Former Bush administration health care speechwriter Jeffrey Anderson agrees: