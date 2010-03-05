Throughout the debate over the past year, I've said any responsible health care bill must do two things: reduce overall health care spending and increase access to affordable care. I voted against the House bill in November because it expanded coverage but did not do enough to bring down costs. I'm pleased to see the discussion moving in a more fiscally responsible direction now," Gordon said. "I'm especially pleased the President incorporated my ideas on medical malpractice reform in his proposal, as well as Republican ideas on increasing insurance accountability. Together, these measures will help to reduce health

care costs and get our deficit under control.

On the left, Arizona's Raul Grijalva, who had been objecting to the Senate bill's lack of a public option, released a conciliatory statement announcing that Obama had pledged to pursue a public option at some future date:

The meeting with President Obama today was productive and necessary, and I was glad to hear him speak frankly about where we stand on health care legislation. He said the public option--a well-known and long-standing progressive priority--lacks enough Senate support to be included in the final package. However, he personally committed to pursue a public option after passage of the current bill.



I remain concerned about elements of the bill, but was encouraged by the president’s outreach and interest in a substantive discussion. We agree that expanding health care access and quality, while bringing down costs, is a top priority this year, and I intend to continue playing a constructive role until Congress holds its final vote.

As you can see, the statements members make in the coming days are unlikely to be too definitive. And members can change their minds, particularly if the political environment takes an unexpected turn. If the last few months have taught us anything, it's that we should expect the unexpected. Still, these statements give some sense of how the House organizing effort is going.

