Politico has a good piece showing that state legislatures are showing "off the charts disapproval ratings." It's worth keeping in mind, given that there's a concerted Republican campaign to convince everybody, including themselves, that the sour mood of public opinion represents an ideological rejection of the Democratic agenda. The reality is that the economy is horrible and voters are mad at everybody. Democrats are unpopular. Republicans are unpopular. John McCain is unpopular. There may be elements of the Democratic agenda that people don't like. But if republicans currently controlled the White House and both houses of Congress and were doing everything they say they want -- no stimulus, no bailouts, no comprehensive health care reform, and lots of tax cuts -- I can assure you that they'd be extremely unpopular, probably even less popular than they were the last time they held office, under far less-bad economic conditions.