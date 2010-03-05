The Wall Street Journal has an editorial today blaming the 2007 minimum wage hike for higher teen unemployment. It features this nifty chart:

Hmm, is there anything else that might have contributed to higher teen unemployment starting in 2008? Anything at all? Oh yes... that economic implosion thing you might have read about in the newspaper. Come to think of it, unemployment has also risen for people who are non-teens and non-minimum wage earners, hasn't it? The invaluable Brendan Nyhan has created his own chart of unemployment comparing teens to the general population: