S ince conservatives continue to swoon unashamedly over Paul Ryan and his near-unique ability to ability to discuss health care at some higher level than Fox News talking points -- more examples of the Ryan love-fest can be found here and here -- I should interject to point out that Ryan has proven fairly unable to defend himself.

If you're not following this gripping story, Ryan appeared at the Blair House summit and charged that President Obama's health care plan would increase rather than decrease deficits. Obama, who had already interjected to refute numerous Republican claims, let the attack pass and allowed a Democratic member of Congress to speak. Conservative ecstasy followed -- a Republican who out-debated Obama! Using actual numbers!

Based on what I've seen him Ryan, I like him. I appreciate his interest in ideas and his willingness to debate his position at a high level. The country would be better off if we had more members of Congress like him. But his overall point is wrong, and his grasp of the facts, while far higher than many Democrats and probably all the Republicans in Congress, remains tenuous.

Ryan's overall argument here come down to three categories. The first is that counting the savings in Obama's health care plan toward extending the solvency of the Medicare trust fund is a sort of double-counting. This is something of an angels-of-a-pin question about trust fund accounting, not an actual charge that Obama's plan won't pay for itself. In any case, Ezra Klein questioned Ryan, and pointed out that, on this issue, Ryan is only taking issue with some rhetorical claims made by supports of the bill, not with the validity of the CBO score: