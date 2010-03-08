Matthew Continetti has an editorial in the Weekly Standard:

When it comes to the disasters that result from human activity, disasters that are long in the making, we turn a blind eye. A few brave voices may sound the alarm. But no one really listens. The individuals who benefit from the current arrangements offer excuse after excuse. The situation can be contained, they say. No need to be proactive. No need for boldness.

How true! Meanwhile, here's the cover of the very same issue of the Weekly Standard:

It's like some weird kind of Freudian slip.