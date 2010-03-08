The good news is that Sarah Palin does seem to know what the word "irony" means. The bad news (via David Weigel) is that she unable to apply its logic to her political philosophy:

My first five years of life we spent in Skagway, Alaska, right there by Whitehorse. Believe it or not – this was in the ‘60s – we used to hustle on over the border for health care that we would receive in Whitehorse. I remember my brother, he burned his ankle in some little kid accident thing and my parents had to put him on a train and rush him over to Whitehorse and I think, isn’t that kind of ironic now. Zooming over the border, getting health care from Canada.