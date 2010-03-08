Republican spokesman Michael Goldfarb:

“I was excited about Palin; I’m more excited about Liz,” he says. “The same sort of excitement you get when you hear her father, except she’s this petite blonde with five kids … There’s just something about her. You see that response across the activist portion of the party. It’s the response you saw to Palin … She gets people worked up. She connects to people. She is in harmony with where the base seems to be. She’s right on the issues.

“You have a little crush on her,” he gushes. “It’s hard not to.”

It's not really that hard.

(hat tip: Andrew Sullivan.)