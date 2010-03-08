Opinion among independent voters moved, too, with 44 supporting and 39 percent opposing it once they'd heard about the benefits:

Lake Research also asked respondents about whether they'd be more likely, or less likely, to re-elect a member of Congress who had supported health care reform. And, again, they asked the question twice--once before explaining what's in the bill and once after.

The results were similar, although less clear-cut. Among older voters, support for pro-reform members of Congress increased by 15 points once the voters heard about the plan's details. Among independents, the increase was 17 points. Even after hearing the results, the independents remained less likely to vote for such a representative, by a margin of 9 points. (Originally it was 26 points.) But the older voters were more likely to support such a representative by 1 point. Says Undem:

We rarely see such a large swing in a single poll. Respondents’ naturally want to stick with the opinion they stated at the outset of survey. This shift underscores the lack of knowledge about the facts of health care reform. Once people hear the facts, they become more positive, whether we’re talking support for health reform overall, or likelihood to re-elect.

(The finding about independents may help explain why the foundation didn't want to release the poll. Neither my strategist contact nor Lake Research would identify, or speak for, the foundation. But keep in mind these voters were responding at the very moment when their fury at the Cornhusker Kickback and legislative deal-making was at its peak; it's not hard to imagine how that number could improve still further with even a modest change in the political environment.)

There's one other intriguing result. Lake Research found that 21 percent of respondents remained undecided about a candidate even after hearing the bill's description. These people said either they "aren't sure" how they'd vote or that reform would "make no difference" in their vote.

But when Lake Research asked this subgroup of people if they thought "Democrats are doing the right thing by passing health reform now, even if Republicans are not on board," 35 percent said they agreed while 28 percent said they disagreed. When Lake Research asked if these people thought "Republicans are doing the right thing by trying to stop health care reform and repeal it," 21 percent said they agreed while 44 percent said they disagreed.

To be clear--you knew there was a "to be clear" coming, didn't you?--I'm generally leery of over-interpreting polls. And I'm certainly leery here. Public understanding of health care policy is fuzzy at best. Even in the context of a detailed survey, people may not understand exactly what they are saying. The whole point of this survey is to gauge how people will feel several months from now, which is extraordinarily difficult to do. And, of course, this poll gave respondents a pretty one-sided view of the bill. It happens to be a truthful description of the bill's features, while many of the attacks on the bill are disingenuous. But this presentation is one-sided all the same.

Still, these results do seem to tell us something--particularly since they are consistent both with surveys that have shown voters support the substance of reform as well as some more recent polling suggesting voters are starting look upon the reform enterprise, and its proponents, a bit more favorably. Besides, what a lot of us have been saying all along remains relevant: If reform legislation actually passes, voters will start to see for themselves how off-base Republican attacks have been. There will be no death panels, no destruction of Medicare, no long lines for services. There will be, instead, assistance for seniors buying drugs, insurance access for children regardless of pre-existing condition, first-dollar coverage of preventative services, and other benefits.

In short, this poll doesn't prove that voting for reform is a sure winner. No poll could. But it should call into question the assumption, so widely shared, that reform is a sure loser.