We’ve had more than a few homilies from the president about how Islam is a communion of peace. And I don’t doubt that there are hundreds of millions of Muslims who yearn for quiet and productive lives. May Allah be with them, according to their prayers.

If they are a majority in Islam--and I’m not sure they are--they are a silent majority. In any event, the defining strain among many Arab and Muslim states is the reign of violence and the dread fear of it. Or the fear of wishing out loud for the calm of faith and the assurance of plenty.

The fact is that, in Turkey, in Egypt, and here in the United States, Obama has on several occasions spoken about what for many Muslims is a phantom Islam. A fantasy of his imagination and a long-held fantasy of Arabisants who lie--John Esposito, for example, and Juan Cole.

No, there is also the relative peace of Malaysia and Indonesia, very populous Muslim countries where killing is not a staple of ordinary life.