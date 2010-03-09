Watch the bouncing party line.

Commentary's Jennifer Rubin, January 27th:

So it seems that the doubling-down on ObamaCare crowd exists mostly in the punditocracy. Congress wants to move on. Who knows if this is what Obama “wants.” He is, in a sense, a bystander to the wreckage of his own failed first year. The survivors are walking away from the crash, bruised and battered. Whether he acknowledges this failure tonight remains to be seen. But it matters not at all what he says on the subject. The country has spoken, the Congress is finally listening, and the jig is up. ObamaCare is dead.

Commentary's Pete Wehner, February 25th:

I think ObamaCare will die; and it will die because liberals are badly losing the arguments on the merits. The sooner liberals like Chait accept that unpleasant truth — the sooner they re-engage with reality — the better off they will be.

Slowly, though, the right-wing line has turned from gloating that health care reform is dead, and mocking anybody who suggests otherwise, to warning that the democrats will suffer terrible consequences if reform passes.