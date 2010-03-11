The success of Cass’s book, we are told, represents “the rare intersection of the preoccupations of his lifetime with the turmoil of the age.” Inspired to compose the book as a response to a new colleague’s questioning the legitimacy of his field, the work is not merely an act of professional self-justification but one of therapy as well, a working through of his failed marriage (to the “lupine” French poet Pascale Puissant, who has run off with her one-legged neurologist Dr. Micah McSweeney after recovering from aphasia), as well as his fraught relationships with his erstwhile academic advisor and the son of a Hasidic Rebbe: “He needed to extract,” Goldstein writes, “some answer out of the questions that had been roiling in him for the past two decades, the questions that he had lived out with Jonas Elijah Klapper and the questions he had lived out with Azarya. He had never cashed in that experience for hard insight.” The Varieties of Religious Illusion is that cashing in, big time. We don’t learn much about that work itself, unfortunately, though we do receive the famous appendix, the fifty pages working out the classical Western arguments for the existence of God, as well as those culled and formed from Cass’s own experience, which Cass mulls over throughout the course of the novel and which, for our reference, are helpfully appended to the novel itself.

The plot of Goldstein’s novel, developed in thirty-six chapters (or “arguments”), a number steeped in Jewish significance, is woven of three strands, moving back and forth in time. When we meet him, in February 2008, things are really going well for Cass—he is cohabitating with his beautiful, brilliant, and über-rational colleague Lucinda Mandelbaum (“the Goddess of Game Theory”), has just received an tempting offer from Harvard University, and is about to go mano a mano against a well-known conservative fideist named Felix Fidley, on the topic of the existence of the divinity. Considering that Lucinda is out of town at an academic conference, the campus is on the verge of a civil war (between students who want to establish a Greek system on campus and their opponents, self-styled Maccabees), and Cass’s dynamo of an ex-girlfriend, Roz Margolis, has just showed up on his doorstep, perhaps hoping to re-ignite their relationship but officially looking for his support for her new venture called “The Immortality Foundation”—considering all this, it is almost plausible that he has forgotten about the imminent debate.

Roz, correctly dubbed Suwäayaiwä (“a whole lot of woman”) by a remote Amazonian tribe, was Cass’s girlfriend twenty years ago, when she was a dreadlocked anthropology student and Cass was starting out at Frankfurter, having cast off his ambition to attend medical school to study with the scholar Jonas Elijah Klapper (né Klepfish), who, during an office hour meeting, has solemnly intoned to Cass, “I sense the aura of election upon you.” Klapper—a wild caricature, it would seem, of Harold Bloom, and “Extreme Distinguished Professor of Faith, Literature, and Values”—is introduced to us as “a Jewish walrus in a shabby tweed jacket.” He is the author of such works as Goethedämmerung and The Perversity of Persuasion.

With such a doubly prophetic name, it is no surprise that Klapper most loyal graduate student regards him as “the sole defender of the faith”; he is a man who seems to have most of the Western canon memorized (indeed, whose lectures “were rendered in the very voice of Western civilization”), but has yet to mint a single Ph.D. in his image. He is working on a book on “The Messianic Ideal in the Course of World History: 1750 B.C.E. to 1988 C. E.”), indulges in verbose jeremiads against modern culture, Darwin, and “scientism” (though he admits to be an admirer of Freud), and declares to his fawning graduate students their pressing “need to acquire a self” and to learn to appreciate genius.

Klapper, full of supreme self-regard and obsessed by his latest project, wouldn’t know a living genius if it bit him on his nose—which it does, as it happens, in the form of the six-year-old son of the Valdener Rebbe, Azarya Sheiner. When Klapper discovers that his newest student has filial ties to the Grand Rebbe (Cass’s mother having been born a Valdener, but having left the community as a young woman), he commands Cass to arrange for a visit to New Walden, a cloistered community of Hasidic Jews on the Hudson River Valley (the town regards itself as “America’s only shtetl”) and an audience with the Rebbe himself.