So reforming Medicare and Social Security can never be a simple matter of cutting spending. We have to look at the entire health care picture and rethink our whole retirement system.

Rep. Paul Ryan, R-Wis., has gotten credit for doing a version of this in his "Roadmap for America's Future." He proposes to balance the budget by, among other things, turning Medicare into a voucher program and partially privatizing Social Security.

Ryan gets points for being a genuinely nice person, and because he says outright what many other Republicans only mumble. But the path he suggests is exactly wrong. Weakening social insurance is the opposite of what the country needs to do now, and it doesn't even get us to fiscal nirvana. Ryan's plan, according to the Congressional Budget Office, would still leave us with a deficit of 5 percent of GDP in 2034 and would only then start dropping.

Nor does our current debate address what government must do to keep our country competitive. Our physical plant -- schools and roads, bridges and airports -- is crumbling. This calls for new investments in transit and energy, and in higher education, new technologies and research. We have forgotten the Dwight Eisenhower lesson: that government investment is essential to private-sector growth.

So how should the various deficit-reduction commissions, including the one Obama created, proceed? Here's a three-step plan.

First, start not with "entitlements" but with a broader assessment of what we will ask government to do over the next two generations. Be candid about priorities. This includes entitlements. It also includes what we should spend on national defense.

Second, offer a menu of the fairest and most economically efficient ways of raising the revenues to pay for it.

Third, propose a capital budget for the federal government so debt can be used the way it's supposed to be used. Except in bad economic times, we shouldn't borrow to cover government's day-to-day costs. But government activities that enhance the prospects of future generations should be financed over time, much as successful companies use debt for long-term investments. There's smart debt and there's stupid debt. We need to start recognizing the difference.

