You’ve probably never heard of Section 1312, section D, of the Senate health care reform bill, since it would affect just a few thousand people at most. But symbolically it’s among the bill’s most important provisions. And it's worth mentioning in the days before (hopefully) final congressional voting begins.

The provision would require that members of Congress and their staff get insurance through the new insurance exchanges, once they are up and running. These are the same exact exchanges through which millions of Americans without access to employer policies would be getting their coverage.

It was a Republican idea, originally, introduced during the Finance Committee markup by Charles Grassley. “This is kind of carrying on to what I heard at my town meetings,” Grassley said in September. “Is Congress going to be covered by the same laws we expect everyone else to when it comes to health care” Grassley might have been trying to embarrass the Democrats, figuring senators would never give up their beloved federal employee plans for offerings in the new, untested exchanges. But the Finance Committee accepted the amendment and, after a few modifications exempting Capitol employees and committee staff, the full Senate did too.

Of course, reformers have long claimed their plans would guarantee that everybody could get the same kind of insurance that the members of Congress too. But that boast may not sway people disinclined to have faith in government and trust politicians--the same ones, in other words, most distrustful of health care reform in the first place. One potential virtue of Section 1312 is that it inverts the promise: It's giving Congress what everybody else has, instead of giving everybody else what Congress has. Maybe that will sound more credible to the skeptics.