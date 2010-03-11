What the pieces mostly had to do with is the fact that Emanuel is a compelling figure in his own right. Since I published my take last week, a variety of people have privately expressed amazement that Emanuel and the White House would allow such a piece to be written. The observation often takes the form of a comparison to a previous chief of staff—something like, “I can’t imagine John Podesta or Andy Card ever going along with a piece like this.” But, as much as I respect Podesta and admire his work for Bill Clinton, the situation isn’t close to analogous. Emanuel was a widely known—and much-profiled—figure long before he joined the Obama White House; in his own prior life, Podesta was a career staffer known only to politicos. There was always going to be a much bigger appetite for Rahm Emanuel profiles than John Podesta profiles. And some fraction of those were going to see the light of day, regardless of how Emanuel felt about them.

As for the orientation of the recent Rahm pieces, that has much more to do with broader media tidal-movements than any intervention by Emanuel himself. Back in January and early February, a handful of reporters and pundits alleged that Emanuel’s mistakes as chief of staff were threatening Obama’s presidency (see here, here, and here). At that point, a second group of journalists noticed that the anti-Rahm narrative, whatever truth it contained, had overshot its mark. Being opportunistic players in a competitive industry, they (er, we) gambled that some additional reporting and analysis might produce a corrective to the conventional wisdom. Better yet, the corrective would have the virtue of being both novel and true!

Unfortunately, as any economist will tell you, people in a competitive market tend to bid away profits pretty quickly. And so it was that we ended up with not one corrective piece but four.

It’s not surprising that people like Broder--and Bloomberg columnist Al Hunt, who also harrumphed about the recent Rahm coverage--would read multiple pieces on someone like Emanuel and assume they must be orchestrated. These writers came of age in an era when practicing political journalism meant channeling the thoughts of powerful insiders. The main reporting challenge back then was breaking into the establishment—becoming the guy Bob Strauss or Jim Baker called with a juicy scoop.

But the cardinal virtue for this generation’s political journalist isn’t access; it’s counter-intuition. Everyone wants to say something surprising, and to generate it by dint of their cleverness and resourcefulness, not at the urging of some wise man they’re cultivating. You spend weeks working sources at varying distances from your subject, praying that the scraps of news you collect don’t first wind up in the hands of widely-read web reporters like Mike Allen or Marc Ambinder. So you can imagine how it feels when, just as you’re pulling it all together, you learn that two or three other journalists have been up to exactly the same thing. Actually, you don’t have to imagine. I’ll tell you: It’s kind of annoying. But that’s the way the world works. (And, for the record, I wouldn’t trade jobs with anybody…)

It’s all a little ironic, I guess: As much as we Rahm-ologists like to believe we’re independent arbiters, our pieces suggest we’re only slightly more free-thinking than the establishment journalists of yore. Maybe the only difference is that we’re chained to a predictable meta-narrative rather than to a particular source. Granted, I hope that’s not the case. But, if it is, you can hardly blame Rahm Emanuel.

Noam Scheiber is a senior editor of The New Republic.

