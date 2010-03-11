Bart Stupak is not the only key figure in the health care debate -- the Democrats coul try to peel off some of his supporters and make a deal without him -- but he certainly is a key figure. Stupak has been looking at three basic choices:

1. Try to get an abortion deal tagged on to the reconciliation "patch." That would mean at least one Republican would have to join the Democrats to waive any rules forbidding non-budgetary items being added to a reconciliation bill.

2. Oppose the bill.

3. As reader (and former Hill staffer) Eric Altshule suggested, Democrats can attach to an appropriations bill this summer a provision applying the Henry Hyde abortion language to the new health exchanges. Altshule argues that this would give Stupak his goal and health care reform.