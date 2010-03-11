In his column today, George Will begins by flaying President Obama for being too meek to propose a health care reform that would transition workers out of employer-sponsored health care:

His timidity was displayed when he flinched from fighting for the boldness the nation needs -- a transition from the irrationality of employer-provided health insurance.

Okay, fair enough. Some liberals preferred a bill like Wyden-Bennett, which would have disrupted employer-sponsored health care. But employer opposition was fierce, it was easy to frighten the public about a bill that would have moved lots of people out of their current arrangements, Republican support melted away almost instantaneously, and Obama probably had no chance but to leave as much of the current system in place as possible.

Will proceeds to flay Obama for being too disdainful of political reality: