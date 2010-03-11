Whether it’s Intrade, the polls, or the increasingly panicked predictions of doom from Republicans, the signs all suggest that the prospects for passing health care reform have been improving. And that's not just luck. Although President Obama and his allies have benefited from exogenous events, particularly the Blue Cross rate hikes, it seems clear they’ve made smart strategic moves, too. In particular, they’ve managed to simplify the debate and speed it up.

So it’s a bit unnerving to read, and to hear, that House Democrats want to slow things down and make them more complicated. It started earlier this week, when Majority Whip Steny Hoyer made clear the House might not be able to vote by March 18, the deadline the White House has publicly proposed. Energy and Commerce Chairman Henry Waxman subsequently conveyed the same message to White House Chief of Staff Rahm Emanuel during a meeting.

And it’s not just the timing that’s at issue. It’s the sequence of votes as well. The House doesn’t trust the Senate; for much of the last few weeks, Speaker Nancy Pelosi was saying her chamber could not vote on the full Senate bill until the Senate had approved amendments to it, via the reconciliation process. About two weeks ago, it looked as if the House had finally relented; House leadership confirmed that they would be voting first. But now it turns out the issue wasn’t quite settled after all.

A number of options for passing legislation are, apparently, still under discussion. And one of them, first reported in Congress Daily, involves the use of a special, “self-executing” rule. Rules, for the uninitiated, set the parameters of debate when the House considers a bill: How long the debate will go, what kind of amendments can be considered, and so on. As I understand it--and, despite a number of conversations about it over the last few days, I’m still not sure I understand the mechanics of this--the House can write, and has before written, rules that effectively trigger the enactment of another measure. Slate's John Dickinson explained the logic: