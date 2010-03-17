Human beings happen to come equipped with two hands, each of which ends in five fingers, whereupon most cultures have constructed numbers on a base of ten. On top of that, journalism trades in stereotypes. So here we have biological and cultural reasons why the habit of branding the decades with adjectives is well-nigh irresistible. No sooner does a year end in a nine than the media are already chatting about what the decade meant, what defined it—there must be a theme in any ten-year-long pudding. The ’20s roared, the ’90s were gay (the 1890s, that is). This is a game everybody can play.

But not everybody can play it as a spirited romp. Francis Wheen, one of the brighter lights in English lit-journalism these days, makes a potent and rollicking case that the ‘ ’70s shrieked.’ Paranoia was the zeitgeist. From the spring in 1970 when Nixon invaded Cambodia, to 1979, when the Islamic Revolution drove out the Shah and Mrs. Thatcher threw the Labour Party out of power, everyday order went smash almost everywhere from strike-damaged Britain to culturally revolutionary China, from Idi Amin, who while murdering 300,000 Ugandans took time out to declare himself “Member of the Excellent Order of the Source of the Nile, Lord of All the Beasts of the Earth and Fishes of the Sea and Conqueror of the British Empire,” to Frederick Forsyth’s African coup attempt to promote a novel (or was it the other way round?). The ’70s were a horror show, a pastiche of “apocalyptic dread and conspiratorial fever,” a freak show as crazy-sublime as it was murderous.

The parade of crazies who took charge of vast populations is mind-rattlingly impressive. At the front of Wheen’s parade, of course, marched the mad Nixon, he of the plots against Chile and Daniel Ellsberg’s psychiatrist, the anti-Semitic ravings, and enemies lists. Mao Zedong roused millions to shake little red books against schoolteachers while his wife, Jiang Qing, drove birds and cicadas off the grounds of her Beijing estate, and Lin Biao, China’s Number Two, was so phobic about water that he refused to bathe for years. When Mao struck preemptively against Lin, Lin fled the country, only to be betrayed by his daughter, who tipped off Mao, resulting in Lin rushing off in a plane that hadn’t been refueled and crashing to his death in Mongolia. In sum, “[T]he most populous country on earth was governed by a pair of raging hypochondriacs and psychological basket cases, each plotting the other’s downfall.” Meanwhile, in Britain, Harold Wilson planned to blackmail the leader of the Liberal Party over a homosexual affair, and Wilson’s political secretary blew up at lunch, on her second day in office, because small fish were staring up at her from the plate. The reader may be forgiven the impression that the world’s sanest top leader in those years was Leonid Brezhnev—although under his guidance the Soviet Union discovered the pleasures of sending dissidents to mental hospitals because they suffered from “paranoid reformist ideas … of obstinate character.”

The opposition veered bonkers, too. The American Weather Underground, the German Baader-Meinhof “Red Army Faction,” the Italian Red Brigades, the Japanese Red Army, and other cracked and lethal warriors formed a virtual International whose savage pizzazz not infrequently aroused the enthusiasm of more sedentary cheerleaders like the British Red Mole, which, with pragmatist insouciance, found kidnappings and executions “definitely useful.”