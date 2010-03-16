When I was growing up, a household rule dictated that my brother and I mute all television commercials. If my father found either of us staring glassy-eyed at Count Chocula, as the caped vampire tried to convince us that cookie-shaped cereal was part of a complete breakfast, or at Ms. Pac Man as she pranced across the screen singing “Honey don’t ya know, I’m more than Pac Man with a bow,” he would snatch the remote control and send the screen into darkness. He swooped in to preserve the crucial distinction between cartoon shows and cartoon advertisements. I don’t blame him for his zealous monitoring of our cultural frontiers. Unclear boundaries mandate the strongest defenses, and it was but a short distance from Count Chocula to Garfield or the Smurfs. Parenting is partly an exercise in brow-raising.

Advertising has always been the tawdry sister of literary narrative, requiring the same building blocks (words, image, conflict, change), and pursuing the same ends (draw you in, keep your attention). This similarity has additional ramifications. The commercial world often provides shelter for those who cannot cut it as master prose stylists, or have not yet made it in the literary world. The ad agency depicted in Joshua Ferris’s novel Then We Came to the End is home to many bitter copywriters who abjectly store photocopied novels in the top drawers of their desks. In the television series "Mad Men," the young accounts man Ken Cosgrove is the envy of his colleagues when he publishes a short story in The Atlantic.

Dwight Garner’s intriguing book offers a century-long visual catalog of the cohabitation of these sometimes bitter bedfellows. It is also a wide-ranging examination of the way publishers, advertisers, and authors have handled the unseemly necessity of literary promotion. A book unknown will be a book unread. No matter how high-minded the material, “a boy has to hustle his book,” as Truman Capote put it. Garner’s interesting compilation reveals the awkwardness of meeting market demands with a literary product. Some of the advertisements that he reproduces stick to a lofty mandate, with block quotes of somber endorsements, while others gallop into melodramatic territory. “The gutsy, daring novels that shocked even Paris!” an ad for Zola blares, just above a swooning woman fit for the cover of a Harlequin romance. (This was not a complete misrepresentation of the book.) The ads also demonstrate the sheer difficulty of reducing a book to a visual pitch. Faulkner’s Pylon is clumsily described as a work “as sure to make a ripple as a ten-ton boulder in a quiet lake.” (A frustrated — and bad — poet must have written that copy.) The publishers of Thomas Pynchon’s V. were wiser—if less confident—about their ability to find a suitable metaphor: “It is easier to nail a blob of mercury than to describe this first novel V.”

If this collection was only filled with melodramatic missteps or admissions of inadequacy, it would be less pleasurable to peruse than it proves to be. Garner’s book rescues forgotten treasures whose titles make them all the more delightful to discover. H.G. Wells’s This Misery of Boots, for example, is memorably described as a “disquisition on Socialism in terms of footwear.” Garner also captures moments when soon-to-be icons modestly entered the common imagination. Tarzan of the Apes is called “new” and “different” at the last moment before he and his apes permanently entered the realm of the cliché. And Garner captures moments when exorbitant praise announced an arrival that would soon be forgotten. An ad for the writer Hall Caine declares: “No other living or dead writer of fiction has had such a record.” Superlatives lose their polish with age, and comparisons lose their heft with repetition. Publishers in every decade, this book reveals, thought they had found a new Joyce: Genet’s Our Lady of the Flowers, Pynchon’s V., and Breece Pancake’s Stories all earned a Joycean pitch.