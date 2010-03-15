The leader of the Lib Dems, Nick Clegg, has been coy as to whom his party would back for prime minister, and for good reason: To get into the kingmaker role, his party needs to beat the Conservatives in some parliamentary contests and Labor in others. While an alliance with Labor would seem more natural, Clegg cannot afford to alienate potential allies on the near right, so he keeps his options open.

How has Brown engineered his comeback? For starters, it's been hard for the 43-year-old Cameron to maintain his spiffy image as the next new thing, given that he has now been the Conservative Party leader since December 2005. "Imagine campaigning the way you would in the United States for four years," said James Purnell, a retiring Labor member of Parliament who has been an internal critic of Brown's.

Cameron has also had to engage in an intricate balancing act on policy, and he has lately wobbled on the high wire. Cameron has tried to emphasize that his new Conservatives are not hostile to public services, that they are now a tolerant and compassionate party. By voting for the Tories, the country could give itself new leadership without taking a big risk. "Vote for Change" is the Conservatives' all-encompassing slogan.

Yet in light of large government deficits, his party has also said that substantial cuts in public expenditure will indeed be necessary. Brown pounced on this, and Cameron has been trying to clean up the inconsistency between his party's promise of an easy, sunny future and its dour pronouncements on spending.

Purnell, who despite his dissidence is supporting Brown, said in an interview that the Conservatives are suffering from "not having worked out their policy," partly because Cameron's emphasis has been more on improving "communications" than on working out an alternative approach to governing.