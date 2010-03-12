House Speaker Nancy Pelosi just declared that the public option is dead. Again. And she's right. Again.

For the last few weeks, public option advocates have waged a heroic campaign to revive the public option by getting individual Senators to endorse it. The idea was to take advantage of the reconciliation process, in which fifty-plus-one senators can pass legislation without getting filibustered. The public option never got 60 votes in the Senate; that's why it didn't end up in the final Senate bill. But it got a lot more than 50.

But things are not so simple. Some of the senators who voted for the public option last time figured that, between Joe Lieberman and Ben Nelson, the public option wouldn't end up in the final measure anyway. Similarly, some of the senators who signed the petition in the last few weeks figured that petition effort would fail on its own.

Of course, agitating for the public option was soaking up time and energy while setting up liberals for yet another disappointment. That's why Jay Rockefeller, among the Senate's most passionate public option advocates, eventually said what nobody else was brave enough to say on his or her own: The public option just wasn't going to happen. When that didn't stop the effort, Dick Durbin did it.