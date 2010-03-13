The health care reforms passed by the House and Senate – with recent modifications proposed by President Obama – include serious measures that will slow the growth of health care spending. Putting the brakes on health care spending will take multiple measures, and we must start now. Democratic and Republican experts have proposed many different approaches to “bending the cost curve.” The President's proposal incorporates a long list of measures that will control rising costs and reinforce each other

The letter notes the long list of measures included in the President's proposal: establishing insurance exchanges to reduce administrative costs, increasing investments in prevention and information technology, establishing an Independent Medicare Advisory Board, curbing Medicare overpayments, and more.

Signers include three Nobel Prize winners, including Kenneth Arrow, who founded the modern field of health economics. Randall Ellis, President-Elect of the American Society of Health Economists, is on there. Some of the nation's leading behavioral economists--Daniel Kahneman, Richard Thaler, and Richard Zeckhauser—signed the letter. Henry Aaron, Peter Diamond, and Alice Rivlin--three of the nation's leading experts on public finance—signed, too. Leading health services researchers such as Alan Garber, Harold Luft, and Will Manning are there, too. David Cutler, Jon Gruber, and Harold Pollack are also on there, along with many others.

Many of these signers are not especially liberal. Many signed because they recognized the value of the President's proposal. I suspect that others some signed because they recognize that the current bill is the last, best hope for sensible incremental reform. They also recognized that defeat of this bill would be a huge political setback to any effort to control costs.

A personal note:

I want to salute two special people, one of whom is engaged in a brave project battling the ravages of a serious illness, one of whom passed away last week.

Tony Judt is familiar to many TNR readers. He has appeared often in these pages. He has tangled often with editors here over issues pertaining to Israel. He is the author of the captivating history of modern Europe, Postwar.

I will leave these global matters to those who know something about them. My interest is more personal. As you may know, Professor Judt is battling ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis), better-known as Lou Gehrig's disease. He describes his predicament thusly:

With extraordinary effort I can move my right hand a little and can adduct my left arm some six inches across my chest. My legs, although they will lock when upright long enough to allow a nurse to transfer me from one chair to another, cannot bear my weight and only one of them has any autonomous movement left in it. Thus when legs or arms are set in a given position, there they remain until someone moves them for me. The same is true of my torso, with the result that backache from inertia and pressure is a chronic irritation. Having no use of my arms, I cannot scratch an itch, adjust my spectacles, remove food particles from my teeth, or anything else that—as a moment's reflection will confirm—we all do dozens of times a day. To say the least, I am utterly and completely dependent upon the kindness of strangers (and anyone else).

His mental powers remain acute, despite his infirmity. He is writing an elegant memoir, of sorts, published by installment in the New York Review. In his latest piece, he writes:

I prefer the edge: the place where countries, communities, allegiances, affinities, and roots bump uncomfortably up against one another—where cosmopolitanism is not so much an identity as the normal condition of life.

Judt's writings from this edge remind me of Orwell and a very few others. His unsentimental intelligence and humanity at this difficult life moment deserves notice. I await the next installment.

On other fronts, we in academia are blessed to cross paths with many gifted and giving people. I'm increasingly noticing how many of my students combine the energy of youth with substantial accomplishments in a way I didn't often see when I was in school. Kamilah Neighbors was one such person. She was one of my health policy students nearly ten years ago. She went on to do important work for families at Children's Memorial Hospital. She was pursuing her doctorate at the University of Michigan when she passed away last week. She is deeply missed.