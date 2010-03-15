Last week, I wrote about the Randian philosophical roots of Paul Ryan's budget roadmap. The fiscal question interests me as well. The rationale for Ryan's rapid elevation to the pantheon of great conservative heroes is that his plan, unlike Obama's, can bring fiscal solvency. Here's the Weekly Standard's Matthew Continetti, possibly Ryan's most tireless advocate:

[Ryan's plan] effectively deals with the long-term fiscal crisis. The Obama budget, by contrast, projects record deficits and rising public debt long into the future.

This, however, is totally untrue. Last week, The Center on Budget and Policy Priorities published a lengthy analysis of Ryan's budget, demolishing its claims of fiscal solvency as well as explicating its radical premises. Ryan has replied, and the Center replied (persuasively) to Ryan. You probably don't want to get into the details of the dispute, most of which revolves around Ryan quibbling with, or simply mischaracterizing, isolated terminology in the CBPP report. Here is the main point: Ryan and the CBPP have only one significant disagreement on the fiscal soundness of his plan. Even if you agree with Ryan on this point, it remains the case that his plan would create a higher deficit than Obama's plan for well more than a decade.

The technical dispute centers on whether Ryan's plan would bring Social Security to solvency, or require nearly $5 trillion in general revenue transfers. The debate hinges on whether the Social Security Actuaries or the Congressional Budget Office have the more trustworthy analysis of his plan, and whether the latter accounts for the cost of Ryan's promise the guarantee against loss the private accounts he'd create.