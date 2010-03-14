The roll call was less than twenty-four hours away. And the votes still weren’t there. It was more than eight months ago--June 25, 2009--and the White House was hosting a luau on the South Lawn for members of Congress and their families. But with the House set to vote on cap-and-trade the next day, key members of the president’s staff and House leaders were huddling about how to proceed. There was even some talk of postponing the vote, according to two sources with knowledge of the conversation. In the end, the administration and House leadership decided to go ahead. And, over the course of the next day, they got the votes they needed. The bill passed by 219 to 212.

Not long after that vote, I spoke to a source close to House leadership. Surely, I said, the votes were always there. It was just a matter of getting firm commitments. No, this person told me. And while this source might have been exaggerating for dramatic effect, reporting from the time--not to mention the final outcome--suggests that, at the very least, success was no sure thing until the end.

You can imagine why I have been thinking about that story recently. On Sunday, White House spokesman Robert Gibbs said that the House would pass reform within a week. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has all but promised the same thing. Conventional wisdom has taken notice: Pundits are starting to predict success and, as of Sunday evening, the probability of enactment on Intrade had peaked at 65 percent—the highest it has been since January's special Senate election in Massachusetts threw the fate of health care reform into doubt.

But nobody is saying the votes are there now. The situation, instead, seems to be analogous to what it was last June, leading up to the cap-and-trade vote. Enough House members have signaled a willingness to support the bill, without committing, to make House leaders and the White House confident they can put together a majority coalition. But the fact that they can do it doesn’t mean they will.