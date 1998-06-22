Guns 'n' Moses

Washington Diarist

This week's news of the politically weird comes from www.jpfo.org. Log on to the Internet, point your Web browser to that address, and you'll come to the homepage of Jews for the Preservation of Firearms Ownership. JPFO's founder and executive director is Aaron Zelman of Wisconsin, who claims that gun control caused the Holocaust. Well, that's not quite right. Zelman believes gun control merely permitted the Holocaust to occur--because, if Hitler hadn't outlawed guns, armed Jews could have fought off one of the most powerful militaries in world history. Zelman's evidence consists, in part, of a JPFO study that shows how "'gun control' laws cleared the way for seven major genocides between 1915 and 1980, in which 56 million persons, including millions of children, were murdered." Zelman also claims that the U.S. government lifted language for its 1968 gun control laws from Nazi statutes.

Zelman realizes that he's in a minority. Most American Jews seem to support gun control, and many took exception to his 1994 public relations campaign, in which he created billboards depicting Hitler, in the familiar Nazi salute, beside the caption, "All in favor of 'gun control' raise your right hand." But such criticism doesn't really worry Zelman. As he explains on his website, his Jewish adversaries--who include everyone from the Anti-Defamation League to Congressman Charles Schumer--are merely the products of a craven culture: "Because 'gain control' promotes victimization, and [Jews] glory in being victims, they promote 'gun control.'"

As you may have guessed, I am not Aaron Zelman's kind of Jew. I have never touched a gun and have no desire to do so. And, while my father fired an M-16 twice while he was in the Army, I suspect he's not Aaron Zelman's kind of Jew, either. Dad was an Army doctor, drafted into service along with all the other young doctors of his era. His officer status was mostly symbolic (physicians automatically received commissions), and so was his basic training: just two half day trips to the shooting range. Physicians were notoriously bad shots, and the trainers used to joke that they'd buy a beer for any doctor who actually landed a round on the target. Dad entered the Army more or less as a teetotaler, and he left that way, too, which tells you all you need to know about his marksmanship.