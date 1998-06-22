Guns 'n' Moses

As you may have guessed, I am not Aaron Zelman's kind of Jew. I have never touched a gun and have no desire to do so. And, while my father fired an M-16 twice while he was in the Army, I suspect he's not Aaron Zelman's kind of Jew, either. Dad was an Army doctor, drafted into service along with all the other young doctors of his era. His officer status was mostly symbolic (physicians automatically received commissions), and so was his basic training: just two half day trips to the shooting range. Physicians were notoriously bad shots, and the trainers used to joke that they'd buy a beer for any doctor who actually landed a round on the target. Dad entered the Army more or less as a teetotaler, and he left that way, too, which tells you all you need to know about his marksmanship.

My father's life as an Army doctor lacked the comically miserable atmospherics of "M*A*S*H." The draft board took pity upon him--perhaps because he had a six-month-old (me) in tow--and dispatched him to Fort Devens, Massachusetts, just an hour west of Boston. I don't remember much of Fort Devens, but Dad tells me it was one of the happiest times of his life. There were no profit-minded insurance companies to second-guess his treatment decisions, and the Army really seemed to take the well-being of its patients seriously. Case in point: After my father violated standard operating procedure by expediting some discharge exams in order to get five infantrymen home by Christmas, the Army gave him an award for "superior achievement" and promoted him to major. This is not to say Army life was without disadvantages. For one thing, my father made a lot less money than he does now. But he's said that he'd gladly give up his surgeon's salary and let the government run things again if it meant he could go back to practicing medicine without having to meet an accountant's definition of profitability. Even allowing for his dewy-eyed nostalgia--and my admittedly generous impressions of him--I believe he's telling the truth.

Nowadays rhapsodizing about government-run health care the way my father does can get you branded a believer in socialized medicine. (Come to think of it, nowadays talking about even modest, market-based health care reforms can get you branded a believer in socialized medicine.) My father is no socialist, though. He's just a liberal, and an anachronistic one at that. Most of the liberals I know are interventionists who are contemptuous of the military itself. Not my father. He has great, romanticized admiration for the military; he also has a minor obsession with military vehicles--armored personnel carders, fighter planes, and especially warships. His main hobby is building intricate models based on blueprints he culls from books and research libraries. But, strange though it may sound, my father hates violence and can't stand guns themselves. I can't even take him to bubble-gum cop movies like Lethal Weapon--too much shooting and gore, he tells me. Like I said, Dad just isn't Aaron Zelman's kind of Jew.