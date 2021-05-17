Bang, Bang

In fact the price of killing Presidents is ghoulishly low. The .44 derringer with which Booth shot Lincoln couldn't have cost more than $15, estimates Robert Sherrill in his book The Saturday Nighl Special. Guiteau paid $10 for the .44 caliber second-hand revolver with which he killed Garfield (with a box of cartridges and a small penknife thrown in); Gzolgosz paid $4.50 for the handgun that killed McKinley, and I have cited Oswald's expense above—though he had to pay $1.50 for postage plus the cost of his post office box, "A. Hidell, P.O. Box 2915, Dallas, Texas." As for Squeaky Fromme, she apparently borrowed or stole her gun from a friend.

The political rule is that if you won't take the risk of being murdered you shouldn't run. It's iike the ethic 200 years ago about dueling. A gentleman could always be called out. We think that pretty silly today but we still expect a candidate, or President, to expose himself in spite of the 40 million handguns and 135 million firearms sloshing about in the country, and to refrain from talking from a television booth, where he could speak more conveniently and have a bigger audience. Gov. George Wallace opposed gun control; he is paraiyzed from the waist down. Mr. Ford "unalterably" opposes registration (though he favors tighter controls of gunstores); he feit the breath of death on his face.

I think that crime, fueled in part by handguns, is one of the most rapidly growing and explosive political issues in the country. It is readymade for a demagogue. Think of how Nixon used it to attack the Supreme Court and for "lawnorder." Anyone who doesn't worry at growing crime is as dangerous as Squeaky Fromme. There are signs of demoralization; crime was up 17 percent last year, the most rapid rise in 44 years of recording. In 15 years murders rose 106 percent, robberies by 255 percent. The courts are in a mess: 90 percent of all serious crimes are plea-bargained (criminals can plead a lesser offense to save time.) No nation will stand anarchy. Before that comes repression.

What to do? One thing to do is to read the five moldering presidential crime reports of the last seven years. There's no easy answer, they say. But the Katzenbach, Kerner and Eisenhower reports are unanimous in linking rising statistics to social conditions, in calling prisons 'graduate schools of crime,' in urging faster justice, and in demanding gun controls.