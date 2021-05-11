Bang, Bang

The Commission on Criminal Justice Standards and Goals, under former Delaware Gov. Russell Peterson, in 1973, recommended gun control.

And so what? Handguns are as easy to buy as flashlights. The Gallup poll says that two out of three Americans favor firearms registration and that they have favored control for more than three decades; but there are two and a half million more guns manufactured each year, added to the sea of 40 million American-owned handguns; it's the largest unlicensed civil arsenal of lethal weapons in the history of mankind. People who fear and dislike handguns are buying them now because they fear others who are buying them. And the National Rifle Association and the American Congress are laughing at us. Last year handguns were used to murder 11,000 Americans, about twice the average casualties in Vietnam in peak years. "Too bad!" says the National Rifle Association and Congress sorrowfully. The gun homicide rate in the United States is 6.2 percent per 100,000—10 times above the next highest contender among 13 modern countries. "Perhaps we should look into this,"says the Nationai Rifle Association and Congress thoughtfully. But don't think that progress isn't being made. It is no longer illegal to sell a machine gun to an individual.

The National Rifle Association in its $3.5 million glass and marble nine story headquarters here in Washington is the gun lobby that scares Congress. Some congressmen say they wouid like to do something about handguns—you know, crime and all that!—but how can they against an organization with a million members that boasts it can hit Congress with half a million letters on a 72-hour notice? Birch Bayh, Democratic senator from Indiana, at a gun control hearing where they had a display of handguns, toyed negligently with a lethai little nickel-plated snub-nosed ladies revolver with a barrel one inch long—just right for a beaded handbag. It is called a bellygun in the trade. Why couldn't such things be banned, he wondered? But sportsmen of the NRA have an almost fanaticai feeling that registration let alone outlawing of such killers would somehow compromise the farmers' favorite fall outdoor sport, hunting.