After the election, the Gore campaign's hunch became Democratic gospel. Sure, Gore had won the Rust Belt battleground states, but the Democrats had lost their third straight bid to retake Congress--and many in the party believed gun control was to blame. In particular, they pointed to the election's regional: skew. In famously anti-gun California, the Dems knocked off three incumbents. But throughout the rest of the country, they defeated only one. "Of all the issues," insists one senior Democratic congressman, gun control "had the greatest net [negative] effect."

Democrats don't deny that many voters support gun control; they just don't think those voters feel very strongly about it. Party strategists speak of an "intensity gap." "Guns are a motivating issue for a sizable number of voters on the right, but that's not matched elsewhere on the spectrum," laments Gore spokesman Doug Hattaway. "Unlike gay fights, environment, and choice," argues Barney Frank, "Democrats were disappointed when a pro-gun-control bloc did not appear." Gun control may have been useful in the early '90s, when crime rates were high, because it helped neutralize the Democrats' image as pro-criminal. But by the decade's end, with crime receding, the only people who still deemed guns a voting issue were those who owned them.

The logic seems eminently reasonable. And it's mostly wrong. Start with the 2000 election. Yes, House Democrats did poorly outside California. But, with the possible exception of ex-Representative Scotty Baesler's Kentucky district, it's hard to find any evidence that the party's support for gun control hurt individual candidates. Promising Democratic candidates came up short in inner-city Louisville, suburban Chicago, and two urban Florida districts--hardly places where gun control hurts candidates' chances. Meanwhile, in Arkansas' fourth district and Utah's second, two places where gun control does hurt, the Dems now boast two new representatives-one, Utah's Jim Matheson, who actually favors tighter gun restrictions. Though Democrat Paul Perry failed to unseat John Hostettler in a competitive Indiana district, the Democratic challenger's anti-gun-control credentials were never in question. And most local observers believe that David Minge lost his seat in rural Minnesota not because he was deemed anti-gun but because of his opposition to Social Security privatization and George W. Bush's tax cut.

Cross over to the Senate side and gun control may actually have been an advantage. Challenger Mafia Cantwell defeated longtime gun-control obstructionist Slade Gorton in Washington, while NRA lackey Bill McCollum went down in Florida. And even death didn't stop late Missouri Governor Mel Carnahan, also a gun-control supporter, from knocking off Second Amendment literalist John Ashcroft. Meanwhile, gun-show-loophole restrictions passed in Oregon and Colorado, two generally pro-gun states.

The intensity gap, it turns out, isn't as clear as many Democrats assume. A segment of the population does indeed vote on guns alone and can be mobilized by the mildest proposed restrictions. But those people--concentrated in the South and the interior West--tend to be deeply suspicious of federal power in general. From race to taxes to the environment, they detest the Democratic agenda, and they wouldn't vote for the party even if it abandoned gun control altogether.