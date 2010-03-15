Ken Cucinelli, Virginia Attorney general (per First Read):

QUESTIONER: Um, what can we do about Obama and the birth certificate thing, 'cause that's--?

CUCINELLI: It'll get tested in my view when he signs a law and someone is convicted of violating it, and one of their defenses will be it's not a law if someone qualified to be president isn't signing it.

QUESTIONER: Is that something you can do as attorney general, can you like-, can you do that or something?

CUCINELLI: Well, only if there's a conflict where we're suing the federal government for a law they've passed. So it's possible.

QUESTIONER: Cause we're talking about the possibility he was not born in America.

CUCINELLI: Right, but at the same time, under Rule 11, federal Rule 11, we gotta have proof of it.

QUESTIONER: How can we get proof? [laughing]

CUCINELLI: Well, that's a good question -- not one that I've thought a lot about, cause it hasn't been a part of my campaign. But someone's going to have to come forward with nailed-down testimony that he was born in Place B, wherever that is. The speculation is Kenya.

QUESTIONER: Um--

CUCINELLI: And that doesn't seem beyond the realm of possibility.