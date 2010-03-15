About a month ago USA Today ran a great series of stories about the new uptick in national driving, measured by vehicle miles traveled (VMT), and changing traffic patterns.

My initial reaction to this increase was that, although national driving is up, we’re still driving less on a per person basis. In other words, as long as population goes up more people will drive their cars--but this says nothing about our behavior as individuals. It is this behavior that has just as many implications for policymakers and local planners.

One element of the story that I completely whiffed on, though, was what all that extra total driving may mean in the context of our collective pocketbooks.

But then I came across a great story from Daniel Weiss at Think Progress, detailing the changing landscape of gas prices at the pump. Daniel does an excellent job explaining how where those prices are and where they’re going--above $3.00 gallon this summer –and the implications of those price increases on our disposable income, our environment, and national security. It’s a must-read.