“For too long the perception, the narrative, around Western Pennsylvania, or Ohio, or Michigan has been around the so-called Rust Belt. Actually what you have in this part of the country is almost a kind of “brain belt.” There are incredible assets not only in the higher ed institutions but also on the factory floor, the places where innovation happens in almost a natural state.”

--Bruce Katz in a wide-ranging discussion of America’s emerging next economy, its role as a global exporter, and the nation’s “get a grip moment.”