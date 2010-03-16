The bigger problem is that Republicans plan to challenge the constitutionality of health care reform if it passes through this method. Michael McConnell, a law professor and retired former Republican judge, had an op-ed in yesterday's Wall Street Journal calling legislation passed this way unconstitutional. Now, I found his reasoning specious, and the ruling would require striking down scores and scores of laws. It would do violence to well-established precedent. But nobody who recalls Bush v. Gore could completely rule out five Republican justices deciding on a wildly activist ruling on a high-stakes political fight.

Now, if deem-and-pass is the only way to assemble 216 votes in the House, then it's worth the political risk. Perhaps some House Democrats so distrust their Senate colleagues that they refuse to take a second vote. But this would be a sign that the House Democrats' bitterness had grown beyond all reason and left them unable to think about their self-interest in a rational way. The House is angry that it's passed a lot of bills that the Senate has failed to reciprocate. Anthony Weiner says, "Fool me once, shame on me; fool me 290 times, shame on you," referring to the 290 bills passed in the House but ignored by the Senate.

This totally misunderstands the nature of the problem. The House passes more bills than the Senate not because House members are better or more liberal than Senators, but because the House is a majoritarian institution and the Senate isn't. It's not as if the House has taken 290 votes on bills where the Senate has promised 60 votes to pass identical legislation but reneged. If the Senate worked on majority rule and the House had a supermajority requirement, then the Senate would be a legislative machine and the House would be where bills go to die.

On health care, as it happens, the Senate has already passed a bill. It doesn't need to assemble 60 votes. It only needs 50. Well more than 50 Senate Democrats are willing to pass reconciliation changes to the health bill. All of them have already voted yes. The changes in the reconciliation bill are all politically popular. Senators are promising to deliver the 50 votes. It is in the Senate's political interest to follow through on their promise. If the House can't accept the Senate's assurance on this, the House is nuts.