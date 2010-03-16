This past summer, National Economic Council Director Larry Summers laid out a new vision for the next American economy: one that is export-oriented, low-carbon, innovation-fueled, and opportunity-rich. Dr. Summers mentioned the export goal at the December job summit export session and President Obama made it clear in his State of the Union this year:

“We will double our exports over the next five years, an increase that will support two million jobs in America. To help meet this goal, we're launching a National Export Initiative that will help farmers and small businesses increase their exports, and reform export controls consistent with national security.”

Following on this commitment, the president launched the National Export Initiative last week at the Export-Import Bank’s annual conference. This is a rather typical export promotion policy, focused on increased trade financing, advocacy, and assistance for American businesses, especially small- and medium-sized businesses interested in expanding their markets abroad. The promotion of services exports is a new addition, reflecting the increased importance of service exports in U.S. trade.

Whether this export initiative will be successful is hard to tell. This policy is the last in a series of statutes and executive orders intended to promote U.S. trade. The Omnibus Trade and Competitiveness Act of 1988 and the Export Enhancement Act of 1992 are some of the existing laws governing U.S. export policy. President Clinton created a Trade Promotion Coordinating Committee in his first presidency. It is difficult to see the difference in the newly created Export Promotion Cabinet.