A TNR symposium.

On Monday, we kicked off a symposium about American education reform. Some of the brightest minds in education have come together to debate Diane Ravitch's new book, The Death and Life of the Great American School System: How Testing and Choice Are Undermining Education, and its claims that the currentcraze for standardized testing and school choice are undermining student learning. In the second round of the debate, Ravitch responds to her critics and goes head-to-head with Kevin Carey, policy director of Education Sector, a Washington, D.C.-based think tank.

By Diane Ravitch: The education reform "consensus" ignores teachers, the very people needed to carry out change in classrooms.



By Kevin Carey: Why Diane Ravitch doesn't answer the problems plaguing education.

