Howard Fineman reports that Dennis Kucinich will vote for health care reform. Kucinich may be crazy but he's not... well, he is kind of stupid. Okay, he may be crazy and stupid, but he's not completely indifferent to the plight of the disadvantaged. So he's got that going for him.

National Review's Daniel Foster has been pre-spinning:

I figured that Kucinich would vote "no" so long as the bill got to 216. That he might now vote yes tells you as much about the Democrats whip problems as anything.

Riiight. Picking up another vote is bad news for the Democrats. A few more no votes flip and they might as well give up.