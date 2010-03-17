...and the obvious best way to address it. From the NBC/WSJ poll:

The survey found a 21-point enthusiasm gap between the parties, with 67% of Republicans saying they are very interested in the November elections, compared with 46% of Democrats. "If the Democrats are going to close that gap, they've got to get their people excited. And I don't see how you get those people if you vote no" on the party's health-care legislation, said Democratic pollster Peter Hart, who conducted the survey with Republican Bill McInturff.

Indeed, if they fail to pass the bill, the enthusiasm gap will probably grow.