Accomplishing that in the first decade isn't so difficult. Basically, you figure out how much money it costs to improve the subsidies, to fill the Medicare drug donut hole, and to scale back the benefits tax. Then you increase the Medicare tax and maybe take a little more money out of the pockets of industry groups. It's more or less as simple as taking from column A and then pulling an equal amount, plus an extra billion or two, into column B.

But the second decade, apparently, is another story. Officials and staff aren't saying what the hang-up is; CBO, as a rule, doesn't comment. But it's safe to assume that it has something to do with the fact that small changes in the first ten years become much bigger changes in the second ten years, because of compounding effects. Remember, if you give people more financial protection against illness--a major goal of the amendments, not to mention reform as a whole--the economic models predict that, all else being equal, those people will consume more health care and, thus, spend more money. If revenue and savings don't keep up--don't forget, the Medicare tax doesn't rise with medical inflation the way the benefits tax does--then a financial gap will open up.

Whatever the issue with the accounting is, I imagine there are quite a few frustrated reformers sticking pins in their Doug Elmendorf vodoo dolls right now. (Devils, vodoo--I know, I'm mixing metaphors.) Pelosi has pledged she would post legislation at least 72 hours before she asks the chamber to vote on it. There's not much time left if she wants a vote by Saturday night, the target date everybody has in mind.

It's just a pledge, rather than a requirement. If necessary, leadership could always ignore it or post a full bill today and then tweak it a bit afterward. (That approach would seem completely reasonable to me.) But the longer it takes to nail down the CBO score, the harder it will be to get a vote by Saturday. And, of course, the longer Congress spends dithering, the more the story again becomes about process rather than substance--alienating the public all over again.

The cruel irony is that Democrats actually deserve some credit here. When President Bush and the Republicans wanted to pass their big health care bill, the creation of a Medicare drug benefit, they didn't even bother to pay for it. They were happy to run up huge deficits. When a government actuary predicted that the program would cost a lot more than its proponents claimed--a prediction that quite likely could have alienated enough conservative votes in Congress to stop the bill from becoming law--the Bush Administration ordered the actuary to say nothing and threatened to fire him.