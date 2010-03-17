As any education wonk, school board member, or exasperated parent could tell you, there is no shortage of obstacles to fixing our country’s grossly inadequate public schools. But, for years, one of the most stubborn barriers to progress has been the highly localized nature of American education--namely, the fact that, unlike in numerous countries with top-notch schools, each state sets its own standards for what students should learn. In recent decades, different factions have had their own reasons for working to preserve this illogical arrangement. Conservatives deployed their usual ideological objections to all things federal, and they especially worried that national education standards would give Washington an excuse to force liberal ideas on students. Meanwhile, on the left, teachers’ unions feared that national standards would mean (gasp) more accountability and less autonomy for educators.

Thanks in part to this left-right alliance, attempts to formulate common standards died in their inchoate phases under both George H.W. Bush and Bill Clinton. And even the No Child Left Behind Act (NCLB) of 2001--the most ambitious federal attempt ever to hold failing schools accountable--left the question of what, exactly, students should be learning up to individual states.

The results have been depressing. Not wanting their schools to be labeled as failing, many states have watered down their standards--a trend that Secretary of Education Arne Duncan has correctly called “a race to the bottom.” Expectations for students are therefore often embarrassingly low. Consider that, last year, 86 percent of New York eighth-graders were proficient in math based on the state’s exam--but only 34 percent were proficient according to the National Assessment of Educational Progress, which is given to students nationwide. A system that could produce that kind of statistical gap is clearly one in need of reform.

At a time when a good chunk of the electorate--and one of our two major political parties--is in thrall to an eighteenth-century view of the federal government, you might think that the odds of this situation improving are miniscule. Yet that is exactly what seems to be happening. And here’s the most surprising thing: The movement to create national standards isn’t coming from Washington; it’s coming from the states themselves.