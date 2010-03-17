My Facebook friend and the liberal dilemma.

Like a lot of writers, I have a Facebook page where I post articles that I’ve published. Over the past year or two, I’ve accumulated a few hundred followers--that is, Facebook friends--and, based upon the comments they leave, they tend to see the world the same way that I do. They’re left of center, by and large, and they believe fervently in health care reform. If they have something negative to say, it’s typically that President Obama and his allies in Congress aren’t being ambitious enough.

But, a little over a month ago, I noticed that one of my Facebook friends had rather different ideas about health care reform--and the people in Washington who were promoting it. Her name is Terri Davenport King, and she posted her first comment on February 7, Super Bowl Sunday, right after Obama appeared on CBS to lay out his plan for pushing health care legislation in the wake of the Massachusetts special election. I had written a blog item praising Obama and explaining his strategy. Soon, Terri had written a response: “The man is takin this country down, and fast!!! I’ve never seen anything like it in 49 yrs. Scary.” About two weeks later, I wrote an item speculating about whether Obama or his congressional allies might try to revive the public option. Terri’s response was up within minutes: “*Screams* it’s like night of the living dead!!!” When I wrote about Obama’s bipartisan summit, Terri responded, “I do NOT want government run healthcare! I am so very upset,” and “*sigh* I am done w/Obama for the day. I just despise him so much.”

It wasn’t just Obama whom Terri couldn’t abide. When I wrote about Senator Evan Bayh’s willingness to consider using the budget reconciliation process to pass health care reform, Terri responded, “I’m fed up with them all... they ALL are pieces of crap.” At one point, one of my other Facebook friends--a liberal--started challenging Terri on some of her arguments. The two went back and forth for nearly an hour and a half, exchanging 19 messages in total. “Government needs to butt out,” Terri said in closing. “[G]et out of our healthcare system.”

What made these comments so striking is that Terri isn’t just some random Facebook friend. She was the subject of an article I wrote for The New Republic’s website in late 2006. Her son has serious congenital problems that have required millions of dollars worth of medical care--and that, at one point, threatened her and her husband with financial ruin. I had recounted her story in order to showcase the cruel inadequacies of our health care system and make the case for the kind of health care reform that I support and that, in the last year, the Democrats have embraced. Since that article first appeared, Terri and I have kept in touch, exchanging holiday greetings and talking about her family’s subsequent experiences with the medical care system. But it was only last month that I realized she held views almost entirely opposite to mine--and I couldn’t help but wonder why.