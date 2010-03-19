Why is Obama so upset with Israel?

You do not need insider information to know that Hillary Clinton threw a hissy fit at Bibi Netanyahu last Friday morning. And you don’t need that kind of information to know that she was sent out to do this little job by her boss. Just as Joe Biden revealed that it was President Obama who’d compelled him to “condemn” the Israeli interior ministry’s press release announcing that the fourth out of seven required approvals had been passed, leaving three others and several years to go before construction could even begin on the 1,600 housing units in Ramat Shlomo, an East Jerusalem neighborhood of some 20,000 unpatriotic but ultra-Orthodox Jews, may God bless their little Shloymeles and Leahs.

This is a pretty draconian response from Washington to a pretty minor (albeit ill-timed) provocation. Especially as Israel, in agreeing not to start new construction in the West Bank for ten months, had said that it was specifically exempting East Jerusalem from this interdict. While recognizing this exemption, on October 31, 2009, Hillary Clinton called Israeli forbearance on new building “unprecedented.” So what has changed? The Palestinians proved to be more recalcitrant rather than less, likely because they had quickly surmised that Obama was in their corner and would not push them much. Their surmise turned out to be correct. In the particular case of Ramat Shlomo, the United States quickly joined its Quartet partners--the European Union (itself in some disarray), the United Nations (a literal joke in the world), and Russia (which has done so much for peace in the Middle East)--to denounce Israel’s disdain for their sentiments.

Before anyone leaps to the conclusion that I favor unlimited Israeli construction in East Jerusalem, allow me to say that I don’t. Moreover, I envision, if the Palestinians come to their senses (which, frankly, I cannot assure they will do), that Arab neighborhoods in that part of the city will be joined to land under the dominion of the Palestinian Authority (PA) to constitute Palestine. Most Israelis would be perfectly prepared to part with these areas under a finalstatus agreement. So, “undivided Jerusalem” will evaporate like the mist in the morning. Special and very delicate arrangements will have to be made for the Holy Basin, including the Temple Mount (or the “Haram Al Sharif,” as the Muslims call it). And let’s be clear about the sacred places on the Mount. When they were captured in June 1967, administrative authority over them remained with the Islamic waqf. Jewish prayer was forbidden there, although some Jews wanted to pray there, and some still do. Instead of the Mount being encroached upon by Israeli authorities, it has been protected by them. The assault on the space has come from Muslims, who conjure up perils to its integrity. When prime minister the first time, Netanyahu opened the Western Wall Tunnel--and Arafat responded by inciting riots that claimed 80 lives. Ariel Sharon walked on the Mount and there followed the second intifada, a feast of terror.

The Israelis will not allow the future of Jerusalem to be decided by a riot-backed fiat of the Muslims, whose claims on the city are inflated. OK, I am a doubter. By way of compensation, then, I will concede that Muhammad did ride his winged steed Al Buraq on his Night Journey to Jerusalem and, from there, ascended on a ladder to see Moses and Jesus in heaven. Otherwise, however, Jerusalem is to Islam what any other city with a big mosque is. And this particular city was ignored over the many centuries and especially when it was under the dominion of King Hussein of Jordan. But it lives centrally and vividly as the City of David to his people and to the faithful of Jesus who walked there along the Stations of the Cross to Golgotha--that is, in the two traditions whose cardinal books are centered in Zion. Jerusalem becomes sacred to Muslims when it is governed by Jews or Christians, Jews in particular.