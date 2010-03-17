On a September road I met my son

walking the other way. I had the hill

to climb; he was returning from a run.

No surprises. He

knew I was nearby,

as I knew he was. But precisely where

our paths might meet was a benign surprise.

The road was rutted, plastered with gold leaf.

Did our eyes, as we neared each other, meet?

More of a full-body recognition:

this tall young stranger

striding silently

around a bend, who paused on seeing me

(however I appeared) and then passed on.

Autumnal radiance thickened

by complications. memory, history--

nothing startling, in my mother’s phrase.

The gold road curves.

The living pass the dead.

Old and young acknowledge one another;

then each takes their separate path ahead.

Oh Muse, peel off your dove-grey cardigan.

September, fallen leaves, and cool noon sun:

I rounded a gold curve and saw my son.

