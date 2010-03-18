Now, though, we’ve just released another edition of the Mountain Monitor (covering the fourth quarter of 2009) and I’m thinking more about what is shared.

To be sure the range of experience is huge, with house prices having fallen 20.8 percent year over year in metro Las Vegas but just 3.3 percent in metro Denver. Likewise, metropolitan output has slumped a disturbing 4.1 percent in Boise from it peak, and 3.3 percent Phoenix, but just 0.9 percent in Colorado Springs and actually grew by 1.8 percent in Albuquerque and Ogden.

And yet for all that, what is going to be most striking--and disturbing--to Western eyes on the Monitor are the jobs data, particularly as displayed by an important new analysis we’ve developed for this release. It’s bad enough that though output is now growing in the large Mountain metros employment growth remains elusive. In this respect, employment in the region’s larger metros slumped another 0.4 percent in aggregate in the fourth quarter, and only Albuquerque and Ogden saw net job growth from the third to the fourth quarter (metro Phoenix managed to hold even).

Yet the slow hiring at least tracks with broad national trends. Only 20 metros nationwide managed to achieve job growth between the third and fourth quarters. Only one metro (McAllen, TX) has regained its pre-recession employment level.

What will give pause to leaders in the Mountain West, by contrast, is the fact that the recent Great Recession marks the first time in at least three decades that the Intermountain West has lagged the nation in terms of the pace of job recovery. Witness the new historical comparison we’ve undertaken as summarized by four line charts we’ve assembled depicting the pace of job recovery in the four last recessions.