- Provide health insurance to an additional 1 million people, so that 95 percent of the population would have coverage by the time the bill is fully implemented

- Close the donut hole in the Medicare drug benefit, so that seniors get more assistance buying prescription drugs.

- Delay imposition of the benefits tax for all workers, rather than just those with collective bargaining agreements.

- Apply consumer safeguards and higher standards for financial protection to more private plans; the Senate plan had a "grandfathering" clause that would have effectively exempted many insurance policies from some regulation.

- Eliminate the Cornhusker kickback, so that all states get the same assistance on Medicaid

- Require the wealthiest Americans to pay Medicare taxes on non-wage income

- Boost Medicaid payments to primary care physicians

So what were the difficult trade-offs? Democrats dropped a proposal to give the federal government power to review insurance rates, because the Senate parliamentarian indicated he would rule such a proposal outside the bounds of the reconciliation process. It's a popular idea, though, and Democrats could always introduce it as a stand-alone measure.

Of more significance, perhaps, are additional changes to the benefits tax and subsidies. The Democrats had hoped that, by tapping other revenue sources, they'd have enough money to offer middle- and low-income people even more financial assistance when they buy insurance. But parliamentary rules and accounting conventions for the CBO got in the way. In order to live within those constraints, Democrats made changes in the second decade of the plan. The tax on benefits will grow faster than they had hoped, while the subsidies will grow more slowly.

Settling this issue was among the most difficult part of negotiations over the last few weeks. But fiscal hawks should be pleased with the outcome. CBO basically told the Democrats to make worst-case assumptions about government spending and plan accordingly. They did. Liberals, in turn, can be pleased that the new plan offers more assistance in the early years. And while the later years are another story, there's time to adjust for that. Besides, this bill actually covers more people than the Senate bill did on its own.

So how will this play out with the Democratic caucus? To follow progress, as undecided members indicate how they vote, I highly recommend David Dayen's whip counts at FireDogLake. It's by far the best accounting you'll find on the web, although it's worth noting that both administration and congressional sources say House Democrats are just five to ten votes short of the 216 majority they need.

* Why did the parliamentarian and CBO requirements force Democrats to make these changes? The Democrats are passing these amendments through the budget reconciliation process and, under the rules, such bills cannot raise the deficit in any year of implementation, for two decades. And the baseline for that comparison isn't what government spending would be under today's law. It's what government spending would be if the Senate bill becomes law. Or, to put it more simply, with the amendments reform would have to save even more money than it would without them. But CBO projections for the second decade aren't very accurate; the models just aren't that good. In order to certify that the amendments don't inflate the deficit, CBO said the projections must show savings that are larger its margin of error--i.e., a lot of money.

Update: My original draft said "passing grade" in the first paragraph. Apparently people took that to mean I feel ambivalent. I don't. I simply meant passing as opposed to failing. To clarify things, I've revised it to say "good grade." Also, I've added some other details of the bill, including the boost in Medicaid payments to primary care doctors.

Finally, we're likely to learn a lot more about the bill in the next twenty-four hours, as analysts, lobbyists, and journalists go through it line-by-line. There will be surprises and, undoubtedly, some of them won't be good. So this is not the final word on the plan, although it should be pretty close to it.