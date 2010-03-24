Yet it was the great game of international politics, mastered by the likes of Bismarck and Salisbury, that continually threatened to disturb the cosmopolitan royals. When the German Kaiser decided that he had better intervene himself with the new Russian Tsar in 1895, he wrote a series of letters—‘Dear Nicky,’ ‘Dear Willy’—intended to reshape European diplomacy. The correspondence later achieved considerable fame, not least in the United States, when it was published after the war. And one reason why these missives proved so quotable, as an indictment of old Europe, was that they were written in English.

Of course they were: English was the language in which both these men were accustomed to converse with their Uncle Bertie, soon to become King Edward VII. In fact, one of the few non-English phrases in their letters was when Willy, after disparaging British parliamentary politics, instead implored Nicky to uphold the “principe de la Monarchie.” This advice was hardly necessary. Although the Tsar was later forced to make a small step towards a parliamentary model by instituting a Duma in 1905, he soon enough showed himself ready to dismiss it and, successively, its hobbled successors. “One must let them do something manifestly stupid or mean,” he explained to the dowager Tsarina Minny, “and then—slap! and they are gone.”

Minny’s sister Alexandra knew, as soon as her own son became King George V in 1910, that he faced more taxing political difficulties. The House of Commons was now dominated by an assortment of Liberals, Labour, and Irish Nationalists—all of them bad hats in King George’s view, and probably with their buttons all wrong. His special ire was reserved for David Lloyd George, now at the Treasury, whose ‘People’s Budget’ had been rejected by the House of Lords. Yet the poor British king, even before he was crowned, had to accept the Liberals’ demand that he break the power of the House of Lords, by creating enough new peers if necessary.

In the eyes of his cousins, George may have looked like the weakest upholder of the “principe de la Monarchie,” but when World War I steam-rollered dynastic Europe, things looked different. It was a war that they had all dreaded—even Wilhelm, whose wayward actions had helped to precipitate it. Beforehand, he had growled that the British had “no idea who is master here, namely myself.” But by November 1914, only three months into hostilities, he had a more realistic insight: “The General Staff tells me nothing and never asks my advice.” Willy learned more quickly what Nicky learned more painfully; in 1917 revolution finally disposed of the Tsars—slap! and they were gone.

In Britain, where Lloyd George had become prime minister, the King was intent on keeping his head down. But an obvious question arose: was asylum a possibility for his Russian cousin’s family? After all, their Aunt Alexandra had that big house available at Sandringham. The ultimate withdrawal of any invitation has usually been attributed to Lloyd George, which is consistent with the impression given in his war memoirs. But Carter’s quotation of documents in the British royal archives gives us a different story. It was the King’s private secretary who intervened at the crucial stage: “I feel sure that you appreciate how awkward it will be for our Royal Family who are closely connected with both the Emperor and Empress.” The awkwardness was duly avoided: Nicky and his family perished at Yekaterinberg. Willy went into exile in Holland, and George lived on to hear his praises sung as a fine constitutional monarch, the safest kind to be.

