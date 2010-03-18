Fred Barnes, January 20:

The health care bill, ObamaCare, is dead with not the slightest prospect of resurrection.

Fred Barnes, today:

ObamaCare is unpopular and partisan. It's extremely controversial. Its passage is far more likely to spark a political explosion than a wave of acceptance.

I'm certain there are conservatives out there who ignore the "liberal media" because it's too biased and get all their news from sources like Fred Barnes. It must be like being following the state-controlled media in a totalitarian country. First you read that our brave troops are marching toward the enemy capital and will soon complete a glorious victory. Then, after a while, there's no glorious victory, but you start reading about how our brave troops are inflicting heavy losses on the enemy as they courageously defend the motherland.