[Guest post by Noam Scheiber:]

I try to explain the political imperative of voting for health care reform if you're a moderate Dem in this recent Bloggingheads appearance. (Apologies to Rep. Mike Arcuri, whom I referred to as Mike "Acuri" in my discussion.)

Also, my sparring partner, The American Prospect's Mark Schmitt, makes a great point about the way transparency and media scrutiny have deprived us of the legislative giants we pine for in moments like this. (His thesis is especially good at explaining the generational dropoff between Evan Bayh and his father Birch, who also once represented Indiana in the Senate.)