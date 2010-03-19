Frankly, it’s a little bit embarrassing to be citing the Commentary crowd so often. But the fact is that the other powerful venues which seem to understand that the Palestinians do not really want peace--or act as if they don’t--are few and far between. Yes, there is the Washington Post, where Jackson Diehl, Charles Krauthammer, and Chuck Lane analyze what everyone can (but most refuse to) see or describe. Then, of course, there are the editorials, the collective voice of the Post, which strike an independent voice free of Arabisant cant and America bashing. This is in contrast to the New York Times, which hasn’t run an op-ed sympathetic to Israel in ages. (And the Times has a more-than-hundred-year record of downright hostility to Zionism specifically and indifference to the fate of Jews generally. Don’t argue this with me: Do you really want to know how cool the Times’ owning family kept its pages free from interest in the Nazi killing of Jews?)

And, of course, The Atlantic has Jeffrey Goldberg, a master journalist of the significant detail and a discerning historian of continuity and change in the sweep of time. Alas, in the Middle East, it’s mostly continuity and cruelty. This is a culture so unhinged by modernity that it clings to its crippled civilization. And who will tell me that the civilization of the Arabs, the civilization of Islam, is not crippled? You have several years of the United Nations Arab Human Development Report to prove it.

Aside from these and a few other bylines and voices, the Fourth Estate is as understanding of Israel as the First Estate in the French Estates-General was of the Jews.

Among the certified liberals, there is at best a certain nervousness around the subject. Even my TNR colleague and friend, Jonathan Chait, faced with President Obama’s obtuseness (at the least) and his rancorous feelings towards Israel (at not quite the worst) treated the matter quite gingerly. Chait asks: “What’s Obama Up To In Israel?” Basically, he answers “nothing.” And quotes a charming little speculation by Goldberg that Obama was actually trying to force a political crisis in Jerusalem so that Tzipi Livni and Kadima would replace the rightist parties in Netanyahu’s cabinet. The problem with this fantasy is that Kadima also is for extending Jewish neighborhoods in Jerusalem. If Livni took Avigdor Lieberman’s place, Obama would find an opponent on the issue with greater finesse and charm.