When the House meets, Rep. Louise Slaughter (D-New York), chair of the Rules Committee, will call up the special rule on the floor for consideration. Typically, debate time on the rule is divided between the parties, most often for an hour. Once the allotted time is up, the House will take up what is known as the "previous question” motion. This parliamentary move essentially asks the question: Is a majority of the chamber ready to end debate on the rule and move to a vote? (If the Senate had this seemingly obscure rule in its own rule book, we wouldn’t have that filibuster mess in the upper chamber.) If adopted by majority vote, the motion cuts off debate on the special rule.

If the minority were to defeat the previous question motion, they would be allowed to offer their own rule for consideration of the reconciliation bill. But, for Speaker Pelosi’s sake, let’s assume that House leaders will have secured the 216 votes to approve the rule. If so, the House will then have an up-or-down vote on the rule itself. In short, it will take two votes to actually start the debate on the reconciliation bill.

With me so far? The Rules Committee has now written up a special procedure for its debate and the House has approved it. If the rule is written in such a way that enactment of the rule itself deems the Senate bill passed, the Senate bill would—at that point—be ready for presidential signature. Health care reform, in other words, would be ready to become law. But it’s more likely the rule will stipulate that the Senate bill becomes law only after the House approves the reconciliation package. If so, reform’s fate will still not be settled. It will depend on whether the reconciliation bill passes.

And so the House will proceed to debate the reconciliation package, in whatever manner and for whatever duration the rule stipulates. Most likely, no amendments will be allowed. Once debate is exhausted, the House will move the previous question motion again, this time in preparation for final passage of the bill. Again, it will take 216 to agree to the previous question motion, setting up the climactic vote

But we’re not quite there yet. Before legislators cast a roll call vote on final passage, the minority party is typically given the chance to offer a "motion to recommit” the bill to committee—a move that would effectively kill the bill. It is possible that the special rule will preclude the GOP from offering that motion, which would (rightfully) outrage the GOP. But again, we don't know yet precisely what the special rule will say. We do know that Democratic leaders—once they cobble 216 votes for the rule and final passage, will be eager to bring the process to a close as soon as possible.

Finally, if all has gone according to plan for the Democrats, the chamber will come to its up-or-down vote on the reconciliation bill. If 216 members vote yes, the reconciliation bill will go to the Senate. And the main Senate bill? That one will enter the “enrollment” process to prepare it for its journey up Pennsylvania Ave to the White House. Without a set timetable for enrollment, it is conceivable that the process will be stretched out until the Senate completes consideration of the reconciliation bill. Because this isn’t Schoolhouse Rock, we might just have to wait and see.